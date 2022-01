Over the past 7-10 days, I have continually tried to look at the “silver lining” with so many Detroit Pistons players out due to either Covid-19 health and safety protocols or working their way back from injury. Again, I want to wish all of the best and HEALTH to those players and everyone dealing with Covid. Those absences have presented opportunities for expanded roles and closer looks at some of the Pistons further down the rotation, and it has provided the first opportunity we really have to see evaluate the game of rookie Luka Garza.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO