Tyin’ the Knot! These Country Artists Have All Gotten Engaged (or Married!) in 2021

Country superstar Faith Hill is such a timeless beauty. Ever since her 1993 debut album, Take Me as I Am, she’s been a force to be reckoned with for almost three decades in the music industry. But has she ever had any nips or tucks to keep her youthful appearance along the way?
Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
Thomas Rhett has been entertaining crowds for years with his hit songs, but the ACM winner has a second role that he loves just as much: being a dad to four girls. He and his wife, Lauren Akins, are proud parents to Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie. The couple have shared their adoption journey with their massive fanbase and were overjoyed when they became parents.
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan were unable to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Wednesday (Dec. 8). While both acknowledged the date on social media, any romance will have to wait. The couple were married on Dec. 8, 2006, and in recent years have gotten quite gushy on social...
Trisha Yearwood honored her husband Garth Brooks in a social media post on the couple's 16th wedding anniversary. Yearwood, 57, of the two sharing a kiss on stage. "Happy Sweet Sixteen, Mr. Yearwood," she quipped in the caption. Yearwood and Brooks tied the knot on Dec. 10, 2005. The two...
From Patsy to Johnny, Waylon to (yes) Taylor, these are country's greatest recordings. Country music isn't all pickups, whiskey, fights and American flags. Sure, some of it is, but at its core, country's all about overcoming hardship, familial pride and heartbreak. Those values span the legacy of the genre, from Hank Williams to Willie Nelson to Dolly Parton and all the way up to Lil Nas X's breakout and Orville Peck's alt country anthems. There's pop country and disco country, traditional country and outlaw country. But at its heart, all country is intertwined.
Country superstar Garth Brooks is one of the biggest names in the music world, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. The “Rodeo” singer is married to Trisha Yearwood, his longtime collaborator and best friend. Before meeting Trisha, Garth was married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl, and the pair welcomed three children together, Taylor, August and Allie.
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."
Country music has produced countless legendary performers. Artists such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn have been a part of the genre for over 50 years. But before Willie Nelson was The Redheaded Stranger, he was Willie Hugh Nelson, a disc-jockey struggling to sell his original songs. Before Dolly Parton was a household name, she was the singer of "Dumb Blonde" (her first single) and embarking on a new role on The Porter Wagoner Show, where she was initially jilted by an audience who preferred her predecessor, the country singer Norma Jean. And before Loretta Lynn was the Coal Miner's Daughter, she was, well, a coal miner's daughter with a head full of stories and songs waiting to be shared.
You know what they say: A pandemic brings a baby boom. Okay, maybe no one says that — but it's proving true in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic kept many country artists off the road and at home for much of 2020. The country music community is expanding in a big way this year, with several sweet bundles of joy already here, and even more on the way before 2021 comes to a close.
Merry Christmas, Black Tennessee Voices!
I hope everyone has a great time with their families and loved ones.
Last Saturday, I had the pleasure of attending the Black Opry Revue at Exit/In, where Black country artists took center stage in a space catered to amplify their voices. A space like this hasn't been consistent...
The year 2001 was a year of change and transition for country music. Many of the year's biggest releases came from a combination of new and emerging acts like Jessica Andrews and Carolyn Dawn Johnson, alongside established artists from the 90s like Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn. Sonically, the mainstream hitmakers of the genre largely began to slowly move away from its twangier sound and into a more adult contemporary style that would proceed the wave of 2010s bro-country.
Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
The Grand Ole Opry is known for being one of country music's longest-running institutions. Since its Nov. 28, 1925 debut on the airwaves, the then-named WSM Barn Dance has brought the music of country artists both new and established into homes across the country. Becoming an official member of the...
Morgan Evans and his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, gave Morgan's parents a big surprise more than two years in the making. Due to Covid, Morgan has hasn’t been home to see his family in Australia in two and a half years. That all changed this Christmas when he and Kelsea popped in on his parents.
Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
