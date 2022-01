After having dominated the Minneapolis Los Angeles Lakers twice this season by an average 18-point margin of victory, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to tie one hand behind their back by sitting their two max players for matchup number three tonight. Though the Wolves battled valiantly to hold a brief lead in the 4th quarter, they would eventually slip one too many times to end the game. The Crypto.com Orifice erupted in applause when the final buzzer sounded, cued by an explosion of confetti. As our good friend and personal stepstool of Corey Brewer once said:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO