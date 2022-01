No one who watched the last season of Phillies baseball needs to be told that the 2020-21 offseason wasn’t exactly a smashing success. The Phillies succesfully re-signed J.T. Realmuto, but Dave Dombrowski failed to make any moves that meaningfully improved the team. He filled all the holes — catcher, shortstop, starting rotation, bullpen — but other than Realmuto, none of the free agents he signed panned out as he hoped.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO