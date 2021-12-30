ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Stevens ‘Devastated’ as Wife, Penny, Reaches ‘End-of-Life Stage’ After Long Illness

By Sterling Whitaker
 5 days ago
Ray Stevens has canceled his upcoming New Year's Eve show in Nashville in the midst of a personal crisis. The country legend's team turned to social media on Wednesday (Dec. 29) to announce that Stevens' wife, Penny, has reached "end-of-life stage" after a protracted illness. "It is with great...

WSMV

Ray Stevens cancels New Years show to take care of wife

Ray Stevens cancelled his New Years show due to serious health conditions facing his wife. Stevens shared a post a Facebook announcing he will be cancelling his New Year’s Eve show that was going to be performed at the CabaRay in Nashville. Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson, has had a prolonged illness that has rapidly progressed to the end-of-life stage Stevens said in a Facebook post.
NASHVILLE, TN
