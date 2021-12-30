New Illinois law bans convicted animal abusers from owning pets
Effective Jan. 1., people with multiple abuse and neglect...fox2now.com
Effective Jan. 1., people with multiple abuse and neglect...fox2now.com
How about banning felons from a gun??? That's right, the law can't stop it either!!!!! Dumdocrats at their finest....
Still not going work, Felons still get guns few times but they will get pets anyway. they don't follow the laws!
let a convicted gun felon on gun charges out of jail on bail so that they may go out and murder someone but treat a dog wrong no way straight to jail you go and you never get to have a pet again you can have a gun and go to jail over and over and you wonder what's wrong with these people after all Illinois governor actually thinks guns have mines since they are a mental problem really tell me how a gun can have a mental problem
Comments / 11