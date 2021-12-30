ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

OHP, State Law Enforcement Team Up For Sobriety Checkpoints On New Year’s Eve

poncacitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they will be out in force for New Year’s to make...

www.poncacitynow.com

L'Observateur

Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish – In an effort to combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop C, in partnership with the Thibodaux Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from approximately 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Lafourche Parish. Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others.
LOUISIANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Local law enforcement wants you to ring in the new year safely

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As 2021 comes to a close, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols to help you ring in the new year safely. In the U.S., nearly 30 fatalities happen every day because of a DUI, that's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
News Channel 3-12

DUI checkpoint held on New Year’s Day in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. -The California Highway Patrol held its first DUI sobriety checkpoint of the year on New Year's Day. Officers set up the checkpoint on Harbor Blvd. and screened about 400 drivers near the Ventura Harbor. They arrested one man on suspicion of driving under the influence. "We are just trying to be out there The post DUI checkpoint held on New Year’s Day in Ventura appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
yourerie

Local police agencies increase enforcement efforts on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in full force throughout the community and police officers are taking to the roads to ensure drinking and driving will not be an issue. Police officers are anticipating high volumes of crowds and individuals on the road. Pennsylvania State Police have implemented sobriety checks throughout the community for anyone that is drinking and driving.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Extra law enforcement planned for Wyoming roads over New Year's weekend

Extra law enforcement will be out on Wyoming roads over the New Years weekend to crack down on impaired driving, the Wyoming Department of Transportation says. Anyone who drinks should have a designated driver or another plan — using cabs, rideshares like Uber and Lyft or public transportation where available — to get home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thereflector.com

WSP, other states partner to enforce safe driving on New Year’s Eve

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will join 10 other western states’ law enforcement agencies with emphasis patrols over the New Year’s holiday. The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) will initiate a special effort this New Year’s Eve to ensure dangerous driving behaviors don’t result in the loss of life and injury due to collisions on roadways, said the coalition in a news release. WSTSC is made up of 11 state organizations, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
WASHINGTON STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Police amping up New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement after deadly Palm Springs collision

After a deadly Palm Springs collision involving 5 vehicles Monday with a driver suspected by police of being under the influence, law enforcement is gearing up for the annual increase in incidents related to drunk driving that surround New Year's Eve festivities. "It definitely goes up during the holidays," said PSPD Lt. William Hutchinson. "If The post Police amping up New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement after deadly Palm Springs collision appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ktwb.com

Sioux Falls to send out extra officers for DUI enforcement on New Year’s Eve

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are encouraging people not to drive if they’ve been drinking Friday on New Year’s Eve. Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Nick Butler said Thursday the department was looking for extra officers to volunteer to work overtime hours on New Year’s Eve, focusing on speeding and DUI enforcement.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fox17.com

New Year's Safety: Tennessee Highway Patrol to conduct checkpoints this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be increasing patrols and safety enforcement across the state on New Year's weekend. Troopers will set up traffic saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety, and driver’s license checkpoints across all 95 counties. The checkpoints will go from 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement reports very busy New Year’s Eve

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol and Des Moines police reported responding to more than 100 crashes combined on New Year’s Eve. From 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol reported 133 motorist assists and 77 crashes. The State Patrol reported no fatal crashes during that time period.
IOWA STATE
WAFF

State troopers, local law enforcement will have heavy presence on roads New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New Year’s Eve night through New Year’s Day, is one of the most dangerous times to be on the road all year. State law enforcement officers here in Alabama want you to celebrate the New Year, but they don’t want you taking any chances in the process, and they will be out in full force on roadways throughout the state to make sure people are driving safely.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wabi.tv

Don’t drink and drive: Law enforcement asks Mainers to celebrate responsibly this New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement across Maine are stepping up patrols for New Year’s Eve. Officials have some tips on how to get home safe from your celebrations. ”We want to be respectful of everybody’s ability to go out and celebrate and have fun, but we just want you to be careful and make sure that you get home to your families,” said Lauren Stewart, Director of Maine’s Bureau of Highway Safety.
MAINE STATE
WPBF News 25

Local law enforcement set goal of zero DUI and BUI related deaths for New Year's Eve weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida and the Treasure Coast law enforcement got a head start on patrolling roadways and waterways hours before New Year's Eve. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was joined by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) and others on Friday afternoon to promote a new goal - zero deaths due to driving or boating under the influence related crashes this New Year's Holiday weekend.
PALM BEACH, FL

