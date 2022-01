Joe Biden ran on a platform to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower. Two years into his presidency, this style of broad forgiveness is looking much less likely. Granted, the Department of Education has forgiven $9.5 billion in student loans. But this has only put a tiny dent in the $1.75 trillion debt outstanding. Loan forgiveness was also not mentioned at all in Biden’s 2022 budget proposal. Additionally, in a recent announcement, Biden asked borrowers to “prepare for payments to resume.” As you can see, this makes it tough to decide whether to go long or short on student loan stocks.

