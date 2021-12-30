7 fascinating things to do in Singapore in January 2022

Happy New Year friends and fellow culture vultures! I don’t want to start out 2022 on a glum note, but I have to admit that I’m currently in the middle my 3rd of 4th meltdown about Omicron in so many days. I had high hopes for this January calendar, which I hoped to populate with exciting events like the return of NYC Winter Jazzfest and the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival, but within the last few days those and others have been canceled or postponed as new Covid infections sweep through the city at an extremely alarming rate. Obviously, we can all miss another month or two of in-person, indoor art and cultural engagements if it helps keep people safe and prevents hospitals from being overwhelmed, but it’s also fair to acknowledge, nearly two years into this nightmare, that this situation simply sucks. What a tease that brief lull of normalcy this fall turned out to be! And how sad for the actors, musicians, artists, AV technicians, set workers, theater employees, and everyone else who finally got to go back to doing what they love only to have it snatched back so quickly. My wish for the new year is that this latest setback is short and does as little damage as possible — both to the city itself and the people who live and work here. In the meantime, I’ve got a list of January happenings that are either virtual/streaming or, as of press time, still scheduled to go on in person if you’re willing to do that. Please be sure to check the linked websites again before making plans, though, as things are changing fast. Above all else, please be safe and hunker down if you need to — there are lots of movies to stream and books to read to tide you over until things are a little less dicey out there.

