COVID is not the best topic to post about at the start of a new year, but a couple of conversations and the loss of an old friend these past few days keep ringing in my head. Here we are starting our third year of this scourge, and like most people, I remain confused and conflicted. Increasingly, I do not know what to think or whom I should believe, but the numbers never lie. It is here. It is back again, although as another variant that, at least for now, seems less potent. However, slowly we see hospitals sounding the data alarms as both ER visits (please do not go there for testing) and admissions are rising.

1 DAY AGO