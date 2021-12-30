Pastor's Notes: New year, please

We need a new year. This last one has grown old and worn out. For many of us, last year was difficult, one we need to heal and recover from. For others, it is just time for a new one with some new hope, a new focus and some new...
Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
If Jesus was able to rise above the meager circumstances of his life, then so can His followers. That was the message Dr. Uliasea Little delivered Sunday (Dec. 26) to his congregation at Christ Baptist Church in Whitehaven. “My message came from the second chapter of Luke, which talks about...
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, the new year is just around the corner. We have to start writing 2022 on everything that crosses our desk, we have to start exercising every day, and eating right every day, get out our Fitbits, and it’s also time to make your New Year’s resolutions! Be positive, promise to resolve to something you’ll stick to! I’m done with the impossible, so I’m going to improve my math skills. Math is all around us. The song says, “Love is all around us”, but I think it should be math.
The holiday season encourages us to practice gratitude. One way to lean into gratitude is to celebrate the lost art of writing thank-you notes. A good thank-you is more than a text message saying “Thanx.”. I learned this from the women in my life who are role models of...
The Church is always to be engaged in spiritual warfare. The people of God face some powerful enemies in this world. Satan and his demons are doing all they can to undermine the work of God … to defeat and discourage the people of God … to hinder the church, the body of Christ … to see that we, the people of God, fail in our mission to bring Him glory.
Dating in Grand Junction, Colorado has been incredibly interesting, and I'm here to tell you not to judge a book by its cover. Most people want to find someone special to spend their time with, but finding that person is definitely easier said than done. Life In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Homer’s fourth annual crowd-funded fireworks show at Mariner Park is shaping up to be another aerial spectacular. Set for 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, organizer Aaron Weisser, one of the pastors at Church on the Rock, said $12,500 has already been raised for purchase of fireworks. He...
Plant seeds every single day that you know who you are, you know what you’re about, and you know what goals you’ve set for yourself.” — Stephen Curry, athlete. Another new year! Celebrate each new day while you remember the best of the past. If you are feeling like most of us, you may be running low on hope. You know that your life is what you make of it, but you just might need a bit of new inspiration. I realize this low-light, cold temperature time of year can be a challenge for gardeners. You are even counting the days till the first day of spring. It might be time to remember all those projects you have no time for when you are working hard at planting, hoeing, weeding, harvesting, repeat. Well now, maybe you do!
Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh city officials and faith leaders were getting into the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve.
They gathered for a Christmas Eve Blessing at the new cap over Crosstown Boulevard.
Outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto was one of many who participated in a call for peace at Frankie Pace Park.
He said Mayor Elect Ed Gainey’s administration will have to work together with people across the city and its communities to improve health and safety.
“It will take community leaders in the neighborhoods, not the ones that come from outside,” Peduto said. “Not the ones that will be philosophical, but the ones with the boots on the ground and the ones that live in those neighborhoods to make the difference.”
Peduto says he is working with Gainey’s team to make the transition as seamless as possible.
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
OMICRON symptoms are coming on faster than Delta, it appears. There are a few telltale signs that you might have the mutant strain - but you may be able HEAR the first symptom before you feel ill. If people are commenting on the fact that your voice sounds croaky, and...
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
As Shaka Senghor was serving 19 years in prison for murder, a letter from his father gave him the strength to endure and eventually reform. “I’ll never leave your side,” Senghor’s father wrote to him, after Senghor told his family, in a letter written from solitary confinement, that they should move on with their lives without him.
On Monday (Dec 20), the twelve missionaries who were abducted in Haiti and spent months in captivity told the story of their brave escape after it was announced they managed to free themselves last week. According to Christian Aid Ministries, the missionaries navigated 10 miles through the foreign terrain using...
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reinstated the ads account of the conservative children's book publisher, Heroes of Liberty, after it previously told the publisher that its account had been "permanently disabled." Facebook originally said that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy...
Tomorrow (January 4), the earth will reach its perihelion, which is just a fancy term for when this spinning rock of ours is the closest it will get to the sun over the course of the year. Here is everything you should know. On January 4, the earth will be...
