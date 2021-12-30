Pastor's Notes: New year, please

Plant seeds every single day that you know who you are, you know what you’re about, and you know what goals you’ve set for yourself.” — Stephen Curry, athlete. Another new year! Celebrate each new day while you remember the best of the past. If you are feeling like most of us, you may be running low on hope. You know that your life is what you make of it, but you just might need a bit of new inspiration. I realize this low-light, cold temperature time of year can be a challenge for gardeners. You are even counting the days till the first day of spring. It might be time to remember all those projects you have no time for when you are working hard at planting, hoeing, weeding, harvesting, repeat. Well now, maybe you do!

5 DAYS AGO