“My preoccupation with animals is an open secret,” wrote Betty White in her 2011 book “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo.” The legendary star, who died this week at age 99, was known for more than just her TV and film work. She was a self proclaimed “zoo nut” who spent her life advocating for animal welfare. White’s parents were animal lovers and she grew up going to zoos regularly. As her profile as an actor and TV personality grew, it became natural for her to use her platform to spotlight that passion. In 1971, White created and hosted...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO