ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

By Ryan Mink
baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens need to snap their four-game losing streak and have a tough challenge to do so, as they'll face the Los Angeles Rams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium. Here's how fans...

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
baltimoreravens.com

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

TV: WBFF Channel 45 (Baltimore); The game is not available in the Washington, D.C. market; FOX crew Adam Amin (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst) The Ravens lead the all-time series, 5-2,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Is Inactive Again vs. Rams

Lamar Jackson (ankle) will miss his third straight game Sunday, meaning Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. Jackson is inactive after missing practice Thursday and Friday, and had a noticeable limp while participating on a limited basis Wednesday. Baltimore's franchise quarterback has not played since being injured Dec. 12, and Huntley will make his third start of the season after being sidelined last weekend on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Post-Game Notes & Quotes - Rams at Ravens 1/22/22

(opening statement) "[It's] good seeing you guys flashing onto the screen here, I appreciate you being with us. … Tough loss. I thought the guys were physical. I thought they played very hard. We need to make a couple more plays [in] critical situations – [that] would've turned the tide for us. We didn't get that done. We made a number of plays. We have one game left to try to get that done. What questions do you have?"
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
Gerry Sandusky
Person
Pam Oliver
Mercury News

How to watch Ravens vs. Rams: Game time, TV, odds and a Week 17 rooting guide

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4). TV: Fox, Ch. 45 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver) Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo) Forecast: Cloudy, low 60s.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. The Ravens have come to view Patrick Mekari as part of their O-line solution, as his contract extension illustrates, mostly because he is a determined technical craftsman who can play all five positions. But it's also important he is just 24. The team desperately needs to get younger up front.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#American Football#Fox#Apple Tv Watch#Ios#Safari#Ravens Mobile#Ravens Tv App#Wbal
baltimoreravens.com

Bradley Bozeman Misses First Start in Three Years Due to Illness

Bradley Bozeman's streak of 47 consecutive starts ended Sunday when he did not play against the Los Angeles Rams. Bozeman was active for the game but too ill to participate, and he was replaced in the lineup at center by Trystan Colon. Bozeman did not participate in pre-game warmups and spent the game watching Baltimore's 20-19 defeat from the sidelines.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Rams Said After Narrow Win Over Ravens

"First of all, wow. What a great, gutsy win. I'm really proud of this team. The resilience continues to shine through. It certainly wasn't perfect, but you talk about playing as a team, picking each other up when we need it. That's what we did today. I thought one of the biggest plays of the game was the interception at the end of the first half. It gave us good field position, Matthew (Stafford) hits Cooper [Kupp] to give us a little momentum going into the half. We found a lot of different ways to do things that we can't do moving forward, but we ended up overcoming it. I thought the stop that the defense had before our last drive was unbelievable. To make them snap it just one more time, and then for them to get the delay penalty. There were so many key contributors today. It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but we'll take our 12th win of the season any way we can get it. I'm so proud of this team. I love working with these guys. We'll look at the film. We'll clean it up, and then see what happens with some of these other games."
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Chuck Clark Reads Matthew Stafford for First Career Pick-Six

The Ravens' injury-ravaged secondary knew it was going to need some plays against the Los Angeles Rams' potent offense and safety Chuck Clark delivered in the first half with back-to-back interceptions. Clark got the scoring started with a 17-yard pick-six in the first quarter, coming underneath a Matthew Stafford pass...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Ravens aren't out of the AFC North race, but their most likely path to the postseason now lies with a wild-card berth. Currently in the No. 8 spot in the AFC, the Ravens need to win and get some help. Thus, here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimoreravens.com

Snap Counts: Jimmy Smith Had a Chance to Play Hero vs. Rams

With all the injuries in the Ravens secondary, Head Coach John Harbaugh called Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams a "all-hands-on-deck" situation. That certainly played out in Sunday's 20-19 loss at M&T Bank Stadium. Here are the biggest takeaways from the Ravens' snap counts:. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith had...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Mark Andrews Breaks Ravens Single-Season Receiving Record

The Ravens have a new leading receiver and he plays tight end. Mark Andrews set the franchise record for most single-season receiving yards with an 18-yard catch in the second quarter of Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium. Andrews snapped Michael Jackson's record of 1,201 receiving yards dating back to...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Could Play Against Steelers

The season isn't over for the Ravens, and it may not be over for Lamar Jackson either. Jackson missed his third straight game as the Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore's playoff chances are very slim heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Head Coach John Harbaugh did not rule out the possibility of Jackson (ankle) playing against Pittsburgh.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy