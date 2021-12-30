How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Rams

"First of all, wow. What a great, gutsy win. I'm really proud of this team. The resilience continues to shine through. It certainly wasn't perfect, but you talk about playing as a team, picking each other up when we need it. That's what we did today. I thought one of the biggest plays of the game was the interception at the end of the first half. It gave us good field position, Matthew (Stafford) hits Cooper [Kupp] to give us a little momentum going into the half. We found a lot of different ways to do things that we can't do moving forward, but we ended up overcoming it. I thought the stop that the defense had before our last drive was unbelievable. To make them snap it just one more time, and then for them to get the delay penalty. There were so many key contributors today. It wasn't perfect by any stretch, but we'll take our 12th win of the season any way we can get it. I'm so proud of this team. I love working with these guys. We'll look at the film. We'll clean it up, and then see what happens with some of these other games."

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO