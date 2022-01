Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed to Cyclingnews that Dan Bigham has joined the team's set-up for 2022 as their Race Engineer. The British WorldTour squad has said that Bigham has been brought in as a staff member and not as a rider for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old broke Bradley Wiggins' British Hour Record in October of 2021 with a distance of 54.723km in Switzerland.

CYCLING ・ 23 HOURS AGO