Los Angeles County, CA

Angela Kukawski, business manager to Kardashians and other stars, discovered dead

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
A business manager who had worked with several high-profile celebrities, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, was found dead this week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Bureau Homicide...

