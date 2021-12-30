Kings Island begins refurbishment of world’s longest wooden roller coaster

MASON, O.H. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beast at Kings Island, the world’s longest roller coaster, is in for a major update. In November of 2021, the amusement park began to refurbish 2,000 of The Beast’s 7,359-foot track.

Don Helbig, area manager for Kings Island, says The Beast opened in 1979 and “shook the roller coaster world to its very foundations, breaking all existing records as the longest and fastest ride in the world.”

“In roller coasters, there has been nothing else like it anywhere,” Helbig shared. “It took riders to a place they’d never been before, delivering the next level of big thrill, adrenaline-pumping excitement. For sheer size, speed and thrills, The Beast stood alone in a class by itself.”

Over the decades, The Beast has maintained its favor with the guests. It is one of only two roller coasters that has been on every Top 10 list Amusement Today has published since the inception of the Golden Ticket Awards in 1998.

Helbig believes this winter’s track refurbishment will ensure the roller coaster keeps its spot as one of the best roller coasters in the world.

The Gravity Group, which has worked on the structure in the past, will be reinventing the coaster’s first drop through the first tunnel and turn toward the second drop and 540-degree helix tunnel. Simultaneously, Kings Island crews are retracking more than 1,000 feet of the track in other sections of the course.

According to the crews, the first drop will change from 45 degrees to 53 degrees, and The Beast’s helix crossover will see a complete redesign and installation of new bents.

These changes are being made to make the ride faster or scarier but to actually simplify the tack’s geometry and create smoother transitions into the various tunnels and drops.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2022.