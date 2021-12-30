ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Kings Island begins refurbishment of world’s longest wooden roller coaster

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HfnkJ_0dZB6iUB00

MASON, O.H. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beast at Kings Island, the world’s longest roller coaster, is in for a major update. In November of 2021, the amusement park began to refurbish 2,000 of The Beast’s 7,359-foot track.

Don Helbig, area manager for Kings Island, says The Beast opened in 1979 and “shook the roller coaster world to its very foundations, breaking all existing records as the longest and fastest ride in the world.”

“In roller coasters, there has been nothing else like it anywhere,” Helbig shared. “It took riders to a place they’d never been before, delivering the next level of big thrill, adrenaline-pumping excitement. For sheer size, speed and thrills, The Beast stood alone in a class by itself.”

Over the decades, The Beast has maintained its favor with the guests. It is one of only two roller coasters that has been on every Top 10 list Amusement Today has published since the inception of the Golden Ticket Awards in 1998.

Helbig believes this winter’s track refurbishment will ensure the roller coaster keeps its spot as one of the best roller coasters in the world.

The Gravity Group, which has worked on the structure in the past, will be reinventing the coaster’s first drop through the first tunnel and turn toward the second drop and 540-degree helix tunnel. Simultaneously, Kings Island crews are retracking more than 1,000 feet of the track in other sections of the course.

According to the crews, the first drop will change from 45 degrees to 53 degrees, and The Beast’s helix crossover will see a complete redesign and installation of new bents.

These changes are being made to make the ride faster or scarier but to actually simplify the tack’s geometry and create smoother transitions into the various tunnels and drops.

The project is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

Disney World’s Blizzard Beach Closing for Refurbishment

Walt Disney World has two water parks, known as Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach. While Blizzard Beach has been open since Spring 2021, Typhoon Lagoon has remained closed since March 2020. Now these water parks are switching places — and here’s what you need to know!. January 1st,...
TRAVEL
attractionsmagazine.com

Peppa Pig Theme Park reveals Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster POV

Peppa Pig Theme Park, currently under construction just steps away from Legoland Florida Resort, has shared the first look at Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, one of its attractions for guests to enjoy. Set to open on Feb. 24, 2022, the theme park will feature interactive rides, themed play areas,...
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

Final Round Vote: What's the Best Roller Coaster?

December 21, 2021, 6:04 PM · Congratulations to the finalists that our Theme Park Insider newsletter readers nominated to compete for our Best Roller Coaster honor in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure. Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom. Fury 325, Carowinds. Hagrid's...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Island#Wooden Roller Coaster#Roller Coasters#The Roller#Mason#Amusement Today#The Gravity Group
Click10.com

SeaWorld Orlando’s new roller coaster debuting next month

ORLANDO, Fla. – A long-anticipated new roller coaster is opening at SeaWorld Orlando next month. The theme park on Monday announced that its Ice Breaker roller coaster will make its debut on Feb. 18. The roller coaster ride has four airtime launches, as well as a 93-foot tall spike...
ORLANDO, FL
WSAZ

Refurbishment project under way on Kings Island’s The Beast

MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The world’s longest wooden roller coaster is receiving 2,000 feet of track refurbishment this winter. Kings Island says the Gravity Group will be working on The Beast’s first drop and through the first tunnel towards the second drop and 540-degree helix tunnel. They will change the first drop on The Beast from 45 degrees to 53 degrees. Amusement park officials say the change isn’t being made to add more speed or thrill to the ride, but to come in lower in the tunnel.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Disney World’s New Treat Took Us on an Emotional Roller Coaster

With both the 50th Anniversary and the holiday season going on right now, Disney World has a LOT of new snacks and treats. You can get snacks that nod to old Disney World rides for the 50th or grab a festive treat to celebrate the holidays. We’ve already tried a lemon-y sugar cookie snowman, some simply delicious Reindeer Mousse, and even a very large Christmas cookie sundae. Now, we’re heading to the hotels to pick up the newest festive treat in Disney World!
LIFESTYLE
floridapolitics.com

Orlando’s theme parks ride the roller coaster of COVID-19 challenges

Year 2 of COVID-19 saw more celebrations, advancements, albeit with masks. The year 2020 was when the theme park giants shut down with a sudden halt amid the fears of the pandemic. Hurricanes and the 9/11 terrorist attacks had forced the parks to temporarily close before, but never like this — several months of empty gates and tens of thousands of Orlando workers out of work.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thrillgeek.com

SeaWorld Orlando Announces Opening Date For Ice Breaker Roller Coaster

SeaWorld Orlando officially announced an opening date for their latest roller coaster, Ice Breaker. Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime-filled launches, both backward and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near-vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guests Say Goodbye to Popular Coaster as It Closes For Refurbishment

In 2022, Disneyland Paris is planning on performing refurbishment work on several attractions. In fact, we recently reported that ten different rides and attractions will be closing in the new year at the theme park. And just yesterday, Guests said goodbye to one of the popular coasters at Disneyland Paris...
LIFESTYLE
Theme Park Insider

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Claims Roller Coaster Crown

January 1, 2022, 11:42 AM · Universal Orlando's Jurassic World VelociCoaster stormed to the front of the pack in its debut season, claiming our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Roller Coaster this year. Like last year's winner in this category, its neighbor Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, this...
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

I used to be a flight attendant – here’s what time of day you should fly

If you want to get better service from the crew during a flight, choosing a particular time of day to fly can make this happen. A former flight attendant has revealed that they treat passengers much better depending on when you choose to travel. Stella Connolly, who once worked as...
piratesandprincesses.net

Check Out Disney’s Rock n’ Roller Coaster With the Lights On

One thing a lot of Disney parks guests have in common is the desire to see attractions with the lights on. Dark coasters like Space Mountain and Rock n’ Roller Coaster are two that many wish to see or ride with the lights on. Well it’s not quite as...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Warns of Further Port Cancellations and Impacted Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International has informed guests booked on a voyage onboard one of its ships of possible changes to itineraries, as well as onboard activities that could be impacted in the near future. The letter comes in a week when several Royal Caribbean and other cruise ships have been denied...
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Oceanview vs Balcony staterooms on a Royal Caribbean cruise

There are a number of different types of cabins on a modern Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Something to suit every budget and preference. Balcony rooms are the most prevalent cabin type, but for those who don’t think they need a balcony as they just won’t spend time on it, an oceanview (outside view) stateroom provides some natural light and views, at a more affordable price.
TRAVEL
The US Sun

What will the new year bring based on your star sign?

According to Allure, Aries will experience financial uncertainty early into 2022. Not to fret, however, as Venus will enter your sign in May, where life will level up again. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will also enter Aries, bringing this star sign blessings in their love life. Taurus. Ruling planet...
ASTRONOMY
Seacoast Current

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats in Maine

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy