Charlotte, NC

Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

 4 days ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels will face the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

North Carolina comes into today’s bowl game with a 6-6 record on the year and will look to rebound from a 34-30 loss to NC State in their last game. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off a 30-0 loss to Clemson and will look to finish the year strong with a bowl win against the Tar Heels.

Tune in to the Mayo Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

  • When: Thursday, December 30
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football Bowl Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 10:15 a.m. ET.

North Carolina (-12) vs. South Carolina

O/U: 57.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football

Comments / 0

 

