11 hilarious photos of Clemson Football celebrating Cheez-It Bowl win

By Caroline Darney
 4 days ago
The Clemson Tigers picked up their 10th win of the season on Wednesday evening with a 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Even in a down year by Clemson’s standard, the Tigers were able to use a 14-point third quarter and a fourth quarter defensive stand to hit double-digit wins for the eighth-straight season.

Post-game celebrations, of course, heavily featured the square, toasty, cheesy snack, and I’m not sure anyone can have more fun with a cracker. There was a Cheez-It bath, a trophy filled with Cheez-Its, an MVP belt for Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich, some huge container with boxes of Cheez-Its, and a terribly haunting-yet-endearing mascot named Prince Cheddward.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) 
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) 
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) 
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
(Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) 
(Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) 

