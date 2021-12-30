ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild sign Dean Evason, coaching staff to contract extensions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild signed head coach Dean Evason and his entire coaching staff to multi-year contract extensions on Thursday. Assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb also signed...

NHL
