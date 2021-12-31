ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston Issues Proof Of Vaccination Mandate For Restaurants, Bars, Gyms, And Entertainment Venues Effective Jan. 10

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — North suburban Evanston will require customers age 5 and up to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to visit restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor businesses that serve food or drinks starting Jan. 10.

The requirements are similar to those recently announced for the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County , where the proof of vaccination mandate will begin one week earlier, on Jan. 3.

Evanston is one of only a few suburbs with its own health department, meaning it sets its own local public health rules.

Evanston’s proof of vaccination requirement covers all indoor businesses where food and drinks are served; including restaurants, bars, breweries, coffee shops, event spaces, movie theaters and performance spaces; as well as recreation and exercise facilities, such as health clubs, gyms, fitness studios, and recreation centers.

The order comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Evanston and across the state.

Evanston ’s current seven-day moving average of confirmed daily cases is more than 95 cases per day, with a test positivity rate of 6.81 percent.

“As COVID-19 cases surge in Evanston and throughout the Chicago area, vaccination remains our strongest protection against severe illness and hospitalization from this highly contagious virus,” said Health & Human Services Director Ike Ogbo. “These mitigation measures will help reduce transmission in crowded indoor settings, such as dining and fitness facilities, and provide much needed support to our strained healthcare system.”

Businesses covered by the proof of vaccination mandate in Evanston must post signs notifying customers of the requirements. The City of Evanston has created an example sign that businesses and venues may print and display. Businesses and venues should also complete the City’s Proof of Vaccination Compliance Plan to indicate how they will implement the order.

The order does not apply to people age 18 and under if they are entering a location to participate in a K-12 school activity or after school program. Other exemptions for individuals and businesses can be found in the City’s order .

Charlie Chuck
3d ago

So Covid will now only attack you if you are in a gym or a place that serves food and drinks. Every where else you are safe.

Frank58
3d ago

of course liberal evanston would mandate. So. I wont be going there. to bad. i liked temperance brewery

erienewsnow.com

Longtime restaurant closing doors due to lack of workers

WAVERLY, NE (Lincoln Journal Star) -- For the greater part of the 46 years Jim Wilkinson has owned and operated HoneyCreek Dining in Waverly, his stack of applications was typically well-stocked with 20 or so prospective cooks and servers. That stack has thinned with restaurants struggling to staff their kitchens,...
WAVERLY, NE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHICAGO (CBS) – People looking to get their COVID shot can get it Thursday at a vaccination clinic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. It will run through 1 p.m. this afternoon at Josephine’s Restaurant on East 79th Street. It’s a community response to the rise in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Health says only 49% of people in the 60619 zip code are fully vaccinated. 56% have had only one dose of vaccine.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Defends Plans For New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display Despite Ongoing COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending the city’s plans to move forward with a massive fireworks display along the Chicago River and lakefront in downtown Chicago on New Year’s Eve, despite surging COVID-19 cases in the city. The city will ring in the New Year on Friday night with what is billed as the largest fireworks display in the city’s history, with multiple displays going off along a 1.5-mile stretch of the Chicago River and the lakefront. Lightfoot said, because the city’s New Year’s Eve festivities are being held outdoors, and spread over such a large area, she’s confident the...
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Chicago and Cook County businesses is just days away – coming up Monday, Jan. 3. But it won’t change a single thing for some businesses with which CBS 2’s Tara Molina connected with Tuesday. Those businesses have had the policy in place for months. At Jerry’s Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., you can’t walk through the door without showing an employee your proof of vaccination and an ID. It has been that way there since September, so they know exactly what to expect in a few days – and they’re sharing some advice. Customers at...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago and Cook County restaurants prepare for vaccine mandate

Restaurant and tavern owners in Chicago and Cook County are preparing for Monday’s mandate to check patrons’ proof of Covid vaccination. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and also in entertainment venues and in fitness facilities. The order will go into […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID Closes UChicago Ingalls-Flossmoor Urgent Aid, Olympia Fields Walmart

CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two closings connected to the COVID outbreak. The Urgent Aid center at UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls-Flossmoor location is now closed. The hospital said it has to consolidate its resources because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Staff members will be moved to other urgent care centers in Calumet City and Tinley Park. Hospital officials will re-evaluate the closure every day or two. Also, the Olympia Fields Walmart is closed for cleaning and to restock. The megaretailer said it wants to help fight the rising COVID cases, o it’s bringing in a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. The closure will also help workers restock the shelves. It should be open Thursday morning.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL
mortongroveil.org

Important Information Regarding A Recently Issued Covid-19 Order From Cook County

In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) recently issued a new mitigation order covering businesses within its suburban Cook County jurisdiction. Specifically, the order continues the requirement for all individuals to wear masks in indoor public areas regardless of vaccination status. In addition, this order also requires proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served for on premise consumption, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. This proof of vaccination will also be required for patrons of fitness centers. CCDPH Order 2021-11 will go into effect January 3, 2022.
MORTON GROVE, IL
FOXBusiness

Chicago mandates vaccines for restaurants, bars, and gyms amid COVID-19 surge

Chicago became the latest big city on Tuesday to announce a vaccine mandate for any public place that serves food and drinks, including bars, restaurants, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, and more. Mayor Lori Lightfoot cited a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta and omicron variants in announcing the...
CHICAGO, IL
