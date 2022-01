IU recently dropped Strawberry Moon and instantly became the nation’s It Girl. IU is having the best moments this year, thanks to her fans. In January, IU received a New Year gift after winning the Digital Daesang Song of the Year award at the 35th Golden Disc Awards with her hit song, Blueming. During her acceptance speech, she hinted at the arrival of her new single Celebrity before ultimately doing a pre-release before that month ended.

