MIRAE is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback!. On January 3 KST, the DSP Media boy group unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming 3rd mini album 'Marvelous.' According to the tracklist, the album has six songs in total, including a title track of the same name. As for credits, member Khael participated in writing lyrics for the song "Amazing," while all seven members are listed as lyricists for the album's final track "Dear My Friend."

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO