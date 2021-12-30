Flood Watch issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, DeKalb by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-30 10:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-30 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Clarke;...alerts.weather.gov
