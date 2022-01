Netizens are gathering their attention to see which K-pop celebrities made this year's 'The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021' by TC Candler. TC Candler has been annually releasing the list of the most beautiful faces around the world in collaboration with The Independent Critics since 1990. Every year, celebrities from all over the world have been selected to be on this list. With the increase in popularity of K-pop and K-dramas, more and more celebrities in Korea have made the list over the last few years.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO