ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Positive COVID-19 cases rising within the SF fire department

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bipT_0dZAyUBp00

Even the San Francisco Fire Department is not immune to the current surge of omicron inundating the Bay Area.

As of Wednesday, there were up to 60 current cases of COVID-19 this month out of 1,788 employees, according to reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle . Of those 60, at least 40 are active, the paper reported.

About 98% of the department's staff is fully vaccinated , but positive cases have been popping up at stations throughout San Francisco , the paper reported.

"Omicron is everywhere, and we've been pushing hard for all of our employees, including firefighters, to get vaccinated, and more recently, to get the booster shot if they're eligible," said Mawuli Tugbenyoh, the chief of policy for San Francisco's human resources department in an interview with the paper.

The increase in positive cases within the department has led to other staff working overtime to fill in the gaps.

"It is complicating our already dire staffing shortages," Shon Buford, president of the firefighters union, told the paper in an interview. "It’s just been a mental and physical strain on our firefighters, who are being asked to go above and beyond during the holidays, and it’s taking them away from their families."

But the department's operations have not been affected by the rise in positive cases, Lt. Jonathan Baxter, a fire department spokesperson, told the paper.

SFFD did not respond to KCBS Radio's request for comment at the time of publication.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Sffd#Kcbs Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy