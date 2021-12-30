10@10: Healthy Ince returns to Hawkeye line-up

Iowa’s offensive lineman Cody Ince (73) exits the field during their game against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City. MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Cody Ince adding strength to the offensive line, the challenge presented by Kentucky back Chris Rodriguez and Dane Belton’s search for tickets are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Delivering your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes each weekday during game week at 10 a.m., here is today’s collection of 10 things you need to know as the Citrus Bowl approaches.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. The return of a healthy Cody Ince to the Iowa offensive line is welcomed as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s Citrus Bowl match-up with Kentucky.

Ince has dealt with injuries and personal issues including the death of a grandfather over the past year.

“It has been an up-and-down year for him. It has been a little bit of a roller coaster,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.

“But, over the last three weeks he has been out there steadily practicing and improving and getting back in the swing of things. The more Cody can play, it’s going to help us and solidify things up front and take pressure of the other guys as well if we can get that rotation going.’’

2. Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez will present a unique challenge for Iowa.

The 5-foot-11, 224-pound junior has proven to be a strong downhill runner for the Wildcats while gaining 1,272 yards this season.

“I don’t remember seeing him have negative yards,’’ Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker said. “That’s going to be a big challenge for us.’’

Rodriguez leads the nation in the number of carries for four or more yards this season.

“You don’t get a full feel for Chris until you go live and people need to tackle him,’’ Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. “That has been the things that has been most impressive. Once you get him going, he’s just rarely going to lose yards.’’

3. Growing up in nearby Tampa, Dane Belton knew he was going to be dealing with a lot of ticket requests for Saturday’s noon match-up with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

He ended up securing around 25 tickets from teammates who are not planning to use their entire allotment.

“It’s been a little hectic, but that’s OK. It feels great to be home and getting ready to play a game close to home,’’ Belton said. “We don’t get that chance very often, so it’s special.’’

4. Safety Jack Koerner understands the bottom line of Iowa’s bowl trip, playing for the chance to become a rare 11-win team.

“It’s always cool to be in a different place, but at the end of the day we are focused on the game,’’ Koerner said. “Coach (Kirk) Ferentz, what he’s always preaching in the team meetings is that the most memorable part of bowl trips is winning the game.’’

5. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said one of the best byproducts Iowa receives from its bowl opportunities is the time coaches get to spend working with younger players on the Hawkeye roster.

Those players received extra attention early in the practices for the Citrus Bowl.

“I felt like we really made a lot of progress earlier in the months,’’ Ferentz said.

6. No matter who starts at quarterback Saturday for Iowa, it will have nothing to do with what transpires under center next season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said the Hawkeyes are simply playing for the chance to win an 11th game this season.

“I can’t worry about how what we do on Saturday is going to impact the future,’’ he said. “The goal right now is to win the football game on Saturday.’’

7. Adjusting to the use of a fullback is something Kentucky players are learning as they prepare for Iowa.

Wildcats defensive coordinator Brad White said the last time Kentucky saw a fullback deployed was “probably inside the five-yard line.’’

He said a number of younger players have to be taught what a fullback is and how it can be used.

“It creates two-by-two formations or three-by-one formations, depending on which way he goes, but you have to identify flow early and then understand your run fit, where your support is,’’ White said.

8. Kentucky has made ample use of the transfer portal.

Seven Wildcats joined the program this season from other programs including four from the Big Ten, two from elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference and one from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In addition to quarterback Will Levis from Penn State and receiver wan’Dale Robinson from Nebraska, Kentucky added a pair of players from Michigan State, receiver Tre’Von Morgan and linebacker Luke Fulton.

9. Iowa put in its final full practice in bowl preparation on Wednesday.

As is the case throughout the season, today is an off day for Hawkeye players.

Many will be attending the Citrus Bowl Day For Kids, which pairs local youths with players at Fun Spot America, a theme park.

The morning visit is the only bowl activity on the schedule for the Hawkeyes today.

10. Veteran Hawkeyes are making a difference in one way major way as Iowa prepares for the Citrus Bowl.

With two freshmen classes experiencing their first bowl trip, older Hawkeyes are teaching teammates how to deal with the myriad of things that accompany playing in a bowl.

“You worry when you make that trip (to the bowl site) how you are going to handle it,’’ offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said.

“Because of guys like Ivory (Kelly-Martin) and the leadership they have provided, some of our more veteran guys, I really think our young guys are handling this trip pretty well. They’re dialed in, focused. We are really excited to get on the field Saturday and compete against a very good Kentucky defense.’’