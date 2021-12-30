10 Country Albums That Turned 20 in 2021

Thanks to all the free time country artists had in 2020 because of the lack of touring, there was a WHOLE lot of new country music in 2021! For example, Morgan Wallen released his double album in January, Cody Johnson gave us his double album in October, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett released the first parts of their double albums, and Eric Church's TRIPLE album arrived in April. Other popular artists to release new albums include Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band... need I go on?!
