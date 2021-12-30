ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

10 Country Albums That Turned 20 in 2021

By Lorie Liebig
The Boot
The Boot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The year 2001 was a year of change and transition for country music. Many of the year's biggest releases came from a combination of new and emerging acts like Jessica Andrews and Carolyn Dawn Johnson,...

theboot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

Country and Bluegrass Stars We Lost in 2021

Numerous country, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists have passed away in 2021, ranging from foundational songwriters (Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith) to ties to country music's storied past (Don Maddox, Stonewall Jackson) and members of the first families of bluegrass (Gary Scruggs, Sonny Osborne). Here's a quick series of tributes...
NASHVILLE, TN
Time Out Global

The 30 best country songs of all time

From Patsy to Johnny, Waylon to (yes) Taylor, these are country's greatest recordings. Country music isn't all pickups, whiskey, fights and American flags. Sure, some of it is, but at its core, country's all about overcoming hardship, familial pride and heartbreak. Those values span the legacy of the genre, from Hank Williams to Willie Nelson to Dolly Parton and all the way up to Lil Nas X's breakout and Orville Peck's alt country anthems. There's pop country and disco country, traditional country and outlaw country. But at its heart, all country is intertwined.
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
US105

Remember Garth Brooks’ First No. 1 Hit?

Garth Brooks went from small-town Oklahoma boy to Nashville country superstar in the drop of a single -- okay, maybe not the first single, but definitely the second. Brooks released his self-titled debut album in 1989. It caught the attention of country music fans across the country and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart, reaching No. 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The first single released from the album, "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," found its way into country radio's Top 10, but couldn't quite make it all the way to the top.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Black
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
George Strait
Person
Carolyn Dawn Johnson
Person
Chely Wright
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Jessica Andrews
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Tim Mcgraw
countryfancast.com

Alan Jackson and George Strait Perform “Country Boy” (video and song details)

Enjoy watching Alan Jackson and George Strait perform "Country Boy" with Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley for an episode of CMT Giants . . . This Alan Jackson and George Strait collaboration occurred in 2008 for an episode of CMT Giants focused on Alan Jackson. This Alan Jackson hit was the third single from his album “Good Time” and was released in September 2008. In January 2009, “Country Boy” became his twenty-fifth Number One hit on the Billboard country singles charts, as well as the third straight Number One from the album.
MUSIC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

10 Best Original Christmas Songs in Country Music

Country artists have been as reliable as any in creating Christmas songs to make the holidays more magical. A few originals have been around for so long that they almost feel like the traditional classics that we love. What would Christmas be without Alabama's "Christmas in Dixie" or Faith Hill's...
MUSIC
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#Country Radio
Taste of Country

Here Are Country Music’s Top 10 Streaming Songs of 2021

Just five country artists held the Top 10 spots on Billboard's list of most-streamed country songs in 2021, with all but one of those artists landing multiple songs on the list. They were an assembly of country radio's usual suspects, with one surprise wildcard thrown in, as well as one artist who had massive streaming success despite being benched by country radio early in the year.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Garth Brooks' 'Shameless' Taught Lou Ridley More Than a Love for Country Music

By including "Shameless" on his 1991 album Ropin' the Wind, Garth Brooks hat-tipped one of the rock 'n' roll inspirations for his high-energy stage show: the song's writer and original performer, Billy Joel. In the process, Brooks left a mark on the genre-defiant visions of many of today's most promising artists, including Nashville-via-Los Angeles singer-songwriter Lou Ridley.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Kentucky Jamaican: Owensboro Country Singer Releases Ambitious Debut Album

I first met Mitchell Douglas last summer. He showed up for a preliminary audition for WBKR's Friday Night Fight, our talent contest we host in partnership with Friday After 5. I knew Mitchell planned to audition because I was alerted by his friend Keaton. See, Keaton had already become a fan and was there, along with a bunch of other friends and family, to cheer Mitchell on.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wide Open Country

Legendary Country Singers: Then & Now

Country music has produced countless legendary performers. Artists such as Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn have been a part of the genre for over 50 years. But before Willie Nelson was The Redheaded Stranger, he was Willie Hugh Nelson, a disc-jockey struggling to sell his original songs. Before Dolly Parton was a household name, she was the singer of "Dumb Blonde" (her first single) and embarking on a new role on The Porter Wagoner Show, where she was initially jilted by an audience who preferred her predecessor, the country singer Norma Jean. And before Loretta Lynn was the Coal Miner's Daughter, she was, well, a coal miner's daughter with a head full of stories and songs waiting to be shared.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Yardbarker

Year in review: Country music's biggest breakout stars for 2021

Even though 2021 was a weird year, it wasn't a terrible year for country music fans. The past 12 months brought a slew of stellar new albums and singles, and a crop of exciting new artists who are poised to do big things in 2022 and beyond. Flip through the...
MUSIC
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
98.1 KHAK

Courtlin’s 10 Favorite Country Songs of 2021 [LISTEN]

Thanks to all the free time country artists had in 2020 because of the lack of touring, there was a WHOLE lot of new country music in 2021! For example, Morgan Wallen released his double album in January, Cody Johnson gave us his double album in October, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett released the first parts of their double albums, and Eric Church's TRIPLE album arrived in April. Other popular artists to release new albums include Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band... need I go on?!
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Country Music Fans Go Wild After Hearing Garth Brooks' Major Career News

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks is gearing back up for his highly anticipated stadium concerts. The country singer is known to sell out full stadiums within just a couple of hours, and after having to cancel the remainder of his shows in 2021 due to the pandemic, fans now have another reason to look forward to the new year.
MUSIC
The Boot

The Stars Aligned for Brett Young’s Christmas Album in More Ways Than One

Brett Young really shot for the stars when he was recording his new Christmas album, which finally came together after a series of breaks went his way. Speaking with Taste of Country ahead of the CMA Awards, Young says that it is common for him to release one Christmas song in a given year. In the past, he's offered up his version of classics including "O Holy Night" and "Silver Bells."
MUSIC
The Boot

The Boot

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy