Oregon picked up a huge addition in the 2023 recruiting class on New Year's Day for new coach Dan Lanning as four-star cornerback Cole Martin committed to the Ducks on CBS Sports HQ. Martin has been connected to multiple Pac-12 schools over the course of his recruitment, so this is a huge win for the first-year Ducks coach in the 2023 cycle.

