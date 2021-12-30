How to Hire Employees

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHiring the right employees for your business can mean the difference between thriving or folding in the hard times. It only makes sense to take the time to pin down a hiring process that brings in the best talent possible. If you’re wondering how to go about hiring employees,...

Rolling Stone

Where to Post Jobs for Free When Volume Hiring

When you’re hiring en masse, you need to be able to create a good chunk of job listings without immediately blowing your hiring budget. That can be difficult when you’re also trying to cast a wide net and hire from a diverse candidate pool. The good news is that you can easily reach top talent through posting on the best job sites for employers — you just need to know where to look. Wondering where to post jobs for free? Not only do online job search sites like ZipRecruiter and Indeed have millions of monthly visitors, many will let you post...
JOBS
Herald Community Newspapers

How Small Businesses Can Attract and Retain Employees

(Family Features) Small business administrators are typically among the most competent multi-taskers, but even the most talented jugglers occasionally end up with too many balls in the air. Attracting and retaining employees doesn’t have to be part of your juggling act; in fact, having the right team can make the rest of your business run smoother.
SMALL BUSINESS
New York Post

The 9 top tips for recruiting employees, according to hiring experts

Wanted: worthwhile interviews and amazing candidates for your new job posting. Here at the shopping section of the Post, we aim to please, delivering the best product recommendations readers like you are searching for. This time is no different, even if the thing you are looking for isn’t a product but a person.
JOBS
morningbrew.com

Entering a two-way street: How hiring transformed in 2021

As we reflect on the biggest challenges of 2021, we sat down for a Zoom chat with Samantha Lawrence, the SVP of people strategy at the digital hiring marketplace Hired.com, which counts among its clients Capital One, Dropbox, and Mount Sinai Hospital. We asked Lawrence to help us understand and contextualize the biggest hiring trends of 2021 and what shape these changes may take in the year to come.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bigeasymagazine.com

Should Employers Still Track the Hours Worked of Salaried Employees?

With remote work a new facet of the popular work structures in 2021–whether you be a fully remote employee or following a hybrid work model–a common question employers wonder is if they should still be tracking the hours of their salaried employees. Even regardless of the newfound ease and popularity of remote work, salaried workers should not necessarily track their hours. We brought this pressing question to top industry professionals, including business owners, founders, CEOs, and marketing directors. Their answers offer great insight into the pros and cons of the different solutions to this dilemma. Keep reading to find out what industry professionals have to say.
SMALL BUSINESS
hrbartender.com

Hire the Best Employees: Start with the Best Recruiting Strategy

Many of you know that I’m a planner. I like to plan. That doesn’t mean I don’t like the implementation or execution of plans; but I just find if I take time to plan the implementation/execution is easier. And often better. That’s why I encourage organizations to plan, especially where their talent needs are concerned.
JOBS
MySanAntonio

How to Prioritize Employee Safety After Covid-19

Among Covid-19’s game-changing ramifications is how employee safety needs to be both defined and assured anew. These tasks will be particularly crucial as legions of workers return to physical office environments and other places of business for the first time in nearly two years. Beyond it simply being the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

How to Go From Entrepreneur to Employee Again

Many entrepreneurs talk about how working for themselves for too long has made them “unemployable” and say they could never go back to a 9-5. Yet for whatever reason — be it a thirst for new experiences or the stress of keeping your afloat business 24/7 — plenty of people do decide to make the transition back to corporate.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Give me workplace flexibility or give my organization death

Companies that refuse to be flexible when it comes to work models, or that excel at managing their flexibility, might be doomed to failure. That might sound harsh, but it’s the reality of today’s business environment. While human resources and operational executives—as well as workers themselves—have been talking...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Washington Post

Why do employees quit? It’s about more than pay

Why do people quit? Money is sometimes a reason, but research by Energage shows it’s about more than a paycheck. Employees want to feel valued and appreciated. The best employers focus on genuine appreciation, recognition, and connection to keep workers on board. Here are some common reasons why employees...
ECONOMY
TIME

Companies Embrace Older Workers As Younger Employees Quit or Become Less Reliable

At 73, showing up to work five days a week in the shipping department of AIS Inc.—an office pod manufacturing company he’s been with for nearly two decades—was starting to be a grind for Bob Adams. He kept having to request Fridays off for doctor’s appointments to help keep his nagging diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol issues in check.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
