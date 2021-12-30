The year ahead in Parliament

The year in Parliament ended with a bang - in fact a series of bangs and crashes - as the government ran into trouble over the Owen Paterson affair, then the Partygate scandal, and then over the new Covid restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant....
Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
The resignation of Sudan's prime minister leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policies of the regime of ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir, analysts say. Some observers now fear that Hamdok's resignation signals a return to the kind of rule Sudan saw under the Islamist-backed Bashir regime.
In the early hours of 2022, we learned that former prime minister Tony Blair was to be awarded a knighthood on the new year honours list. Yet his name is a shuddering reminder to people like me of some of the most heinous war crimes committed in recent memory, and the devastating atrocities that continue to unfold in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.When the news broke that Blair was to receive a knighthood, I had a distinct sense of disbelief and shock. In my opinion, he is thoroughly undeserving of this honour – it is an insult to the people of...
Keir Starmer will present himself as a “serious” leader for a Britain facing deep problems, in a speech attacking the Boris Johnson as “a branch of the entertainment industry”.Buoyed by a collapse in Tory support in the polls, the Labour leader will use a New Year address to promise voters a better country “based on security, prosperity and respect”.Sir Keir will accuse the prime minister – rocked by accusations of sleaze and of lockdown-busting No 10 parties – of being “unworthy of your trust” and of leading a government whose “incompetence is becoming plain”.And he will paint a picture of...
More than half a million people have called on the government to rescind the knighthood given to Sir Tony Blair, but Keir Starmer has defended the former prime minister, saying the honour was deserved. The Labour leader said Blair was a worthy recipient of the Knight Companion of the Most...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Canada has ruled that Iran should pay $107 million in punitive damages to families of six people with Canadian citizenship or residency who were killed in the Iranian military’s downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020, the Canadian Press reported.
The NHS is in a “state of crisis”, leaders have warned, as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure”, with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid on Monday, while the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new...
“Considerable” pressure on the NHS is likely to last for weeks to come, Boris Johnson has warned, as staff shortages threatened standards of care at the country’s hospitals.The Prime Minister pledged to “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can” as a critical incident was declared at a hospital trust in Lincolnshire.He warned “there’s no question Omicron continues to surge through the country” and he added: “I think we’ve got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks,...
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The nuclear-armed nations of the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia have agreed to avoid nuclear war and to prevent the proliferation of such weapons and an arms race. The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council issued the rare joint statement Monday,...
More than 28,000 migrants crossed the Channel by small boat in 2021 - with more than 1,000 arriving on a single day - despite Priti Patel's vow to make the dangerous route “unviable”.The figure is more than three times the total for 2020, amid warnings that attempts to reach the UK will continue unless the government changes its “chaotic approach” to asylum seekers.Channel crossings have rocketed in the past three years, despite the government paying France millions to increase security along its northern coast. Ministers have also been ramping up attempts to criminalise asylum seekers, while planning operations to force...
The “best still lies ahead” in 2022, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say, but “only if we have the courage to create a new Britain”.The Labour leader is due to give a speech in Birmingham on Tuesday, where he will attempt to set out his vision for a future Labour government.Sir Keir will look ahead to the Queen’s platinum jubilee and the Commonwealth Games later in the year, and is expected to say: “As we begin this new year, Britain has entered a new phase. Because just as the government has revealed itself to be unworthy of your trust,...
Covid infections have risen to unprecedented levels in recent weeks because of the Omicron variant. But, as early evidence suggested it would, this variant is causing milder illness, for now at least. A fall in the proportion of detected cases ending in hospital, shows this. It is now five times...
Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are needed at the moment, despite warning over pressures on the NHS amid the spread of the Omicron variant.The prime minister urged the public to keep following existing plan B measures, which he insisted were the “right approach”. Speaking outside a vaccination hub in Buckinghamshire, Mr Johnson also predicted “considerable” pressure over the next couple of weeks – and maybe even longer.The UK recored 157,758 new cases on Monday. Some 137,541 of the cases were in England, while Scotland recorded its highest daily case total ever, at 20,217. Wales and Northern...
A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
Boris Johnson has ruled out new Covid restrictions for now, despite hospitals declaring critical incidents and a warning that it is too early to say if Omicron will overwhelm the NHS.The prime minister pre-empted a review planned for Wednesday, declaring his existing plan B curbs are the “right” approach – also making clear they will remain in place for the time being.Defending his light-touch approach – in stark contrast to crackdowns in the rest of the UK – Mr Johnson said: “We have got plan B in place, people should never forget that.”And he added: “The way forward for...
The Government recognises people are facing “challenges” with household bills, a minister has said, as Tory politicians called for the Prime Minister to help those facing fuel poverty.Around 20 Conservative MPs and peers have written in the Sunday Telegraph asking Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to slash VAT on energy bills and suspend the environmental levy to ease pressure on consumers as gas and electricity payments continue to rocket.The letter is signed by politicians including Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of Conservative MPs, former work and pensions secretary Esther McVey and MPs Robert Halfon and...
Public services are resorting to emergency plans to mitigate staff shortages caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.At least six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents – where priority services may be under threat.Boris Johnson said on Monday that he would “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can”.And the Education Secretary said schools should be prepared to merge classes into large groups if staff levels dipped too low.But health leaders warned the health service was “in a state of crisis”, and a headteacher predicted remote learning could return if school staff were struck down...
Boris Johnson is facing fresh questions about alleged Covid rule-breaking amid claims he failed to self-isolate last January after coming into close contact with a Downing Street aide who later tested positive for the infection.The prime minister stood near No 10's videographer on 31 December 2020 while recording his official new year message as the UK was about to be hit with its second wave of the virus, sources told the Daily Mirror.The videographer tested positive for Covid after the message was recorded. They informed No 10 officials and other staff members in the room were asked to self-isolate...
Sir Keir Starmer has won back voters’ hearts in the red wall, a new poll suggests, while a majority doubt Boris Johnson will be prime minister this time next year.The Deltapoll survey of the 57 constituencies the Tories gained in the 2019 general election, most of which could be considered part of the red wall, found that 38 per cent of voters agreed Sir Keir would make the best PM, while 33 per cent backed Mr Johnson.The poll, for the Mail on Sunday (MoS), also put Labour in the lead when it came to the voting intention in those seats...
Comments / 0