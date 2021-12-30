ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Debevoise, Willkie Lead Oaktree Capital’s Buy of Velocity Risk

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebevoise & Plimpton advised Oaktree Capital Management on an agreement by Oaktree-affiliated funds to acquire Velocity Risk Underwriters, LLC, a catastrophe-focused property and specialty insurance risks...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Binance venture capital arm leads $12M investment in WOO Network

Binance's venture capital arm Binance Labs leads a $12M investment in a Series A+ round of WOO Networks, a liquidity platform that connects users to exchanges, institutions and DeFi networks, according to a blog post. WOO Network provides active liquidity to 40+ institutions, exchanges, trading teams, wallets and decentralized applications.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Google Boosts Legal Chief’s Pay With $23 Million in Stock (1)

Kent Walker sees base salary rise to $1 million from $650,000. Alphabet parent discloses senior team’s revised compensation. ‘s legal chief will see his annual base salary increase to $1 million this year from $650,000, the company disclosed in a securities filing Tuesday. J. Kent Walker Jr., the company’s...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

DLA Piper Adds Capital Markets Lawyer Alan Seem in California

California capital markets and transactions lawyer Alan Seem has joined DLA Piper from Jones Day, the law firm announced Monday. Seem, who joins as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice in Northern California, represents companies in securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital transactions, and private equity investments. He also advises companies and their boards on environmental, social and governance (ESG) and other disclosure-related matters, DLA Piper said in an announcement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
smarteranalyst.com

Making Sense of Golub Capital’s Newly Added Risk Factors

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. New York-based Golub Capital (GBDC) engages in the business of investment. It primarily invests in senior secured and one-stop loans. For Fiscal Q4 2021 ended September 30, Golub reported adjusted EPS of $0.42, which beat the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company recently...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Debevoise Plimpton#Willkie Farr Gallagher#Nephila Capital#Mga
bloomberglaw.com

Countdown Starts to Private Company Lease Accounting Overhaul

Read This Next: Lease Accounting Key Standards (Bloomberg Tax Subscription) After a failed attempt to secure another deadline extension, 2022 is—for real—the year private companies have to tally up all the real estate, equipment, and vehicles they rent and report them on their balance sheets for the first time ever.
ECONOMY
investing.com

3G Capital Buys Leading Window Coverings Maker Hunter Douglas for $7.1B

Investing.com - 3G Capital is acquiring leading windows covering maker Hunter Douglas NV (AS:HUDN) in a deal announced after yesterday afternoon. The global investing firm will pay €175/share for Hunter Douglas's shares, buying out minority shareholders as well as the Sonnenberg family, which owned 88% of the company. The Sonnenberg family will maintain a 25% stake in the business as part of the deal.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Velocity Financial Acquires Majority Stake in Century Health

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) has acquired a majority stake in Century Health & Housing Capital. Based in California, Velocity Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of small-balance investor loans. It provides innovative financing solutions for 1–4 unit residential rental and small commercial properties.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Dechert Advises Graham Partners on Sale of Acme Cryogenics

Dechert advised Graham Partners on the private equity firm’s sale of its portfolio company, Acme Cryogenics Inc., the law firm said in an email. Allentown, Pa.-based Acme provides components and services for producing, storing, and distributing cryogenic gases and liquids. The equipment includes such things as valves, regulators, vacuum-jacketed piping, fittings, safety devices, and other components.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Starwood Capital buys majority interest in Houston-based Land Tejas

Starwood Capital Group's controlled affiliate acquires a majority interest in the assets owned by Land Tejas, a Houston-based residential development company. The acquisition consists of 10 communities, many in the late stages of development, with nearly 16K residential lots and numerous commercial assets, the company says. "These communities are located...
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

HealthTech Firm Edifecs to Buy Risk Adjuster Health Fidelity

Edifecs, a health information tech solutions company, has bought risk adjustment solution provider Health Fidelity, a press release says. The company also recently bought Talix, a risk adjustment solution provider itself. Edifecs plans to implement Health Fidelity and Talix into its signature Encounter Management solution, giving customers the ability to...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Forte Capital Management leads $6M acquisition of Wynwood building

UPDATED, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m.: Seizing an opportunity for a gateway site in Wynwood, Forte Capital Management led a $6.4 million acquisition of a corner property in Miami’s trendy neighborhood. Chaim Cahane, president of New York-based Forte Capital, told The Real Deal that his firm bought the 14,000-square-foot retail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Car Capital Welcomes Steve Kline as Chief Risk Officer

Car Capital, an automotive FinTech company that enables their dealer partners to make 24/7 instant auto loan decisions, has once again enhanced their leadership team with the addition of Steve Kline as their chief risk officer. With his extraordinary business risk management background in financial services, particularly in automotive, Kline...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - January 2022

Tobacco stocks remain strong buys after the defeat of the U.S. "nicotine tax" proposal and a reassuring update from British American Tobacco. In this monthly newsletter, we try to identify the most attractive opportunities in our research coverage by reviewing price moves and key news by sector. December 2021 saw...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Goodwin Poaches Silicon Valley Tech Lawyer Sikes From Jones Day

David Sikes has joined Goodwin Procter’s technology practice as a partner in the law firm’s Silicon Valley office. Sikes, who was a partner at Jones Day for more than a decade, advises technology and life sciences clients in venture capital transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and other matters, the firm said in an announcement Tuesday. He also assists venture capital funds and corporate venture capital arms on financing.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to invest in 2022

Deciding how and where to invest your money is never an easy task – but when you’re in the middle of a global pandemic it’s even more challenging.We asked a string of financial experts to suggest which countries, sectors, funds and companies may be worth considering in 2022.CountriesSimon Gergel, manager of The Merchants Trust, believes the UK stock market is one of the cheapest in the world – and remains highly polarised.Despite ongoing Covid-19 variants, the risks of continued supply chain disruption and rising inflationary pressures, he expects the economy to grow at a decent pace in 2022.“This is providing...
MARKETS
Commercial Observer

Mast Capital Buys Prime Brickell Land for Proposed Towers for $103M

Mast Capital has closed on the purchase of a prime development site in Brickell, where it plans to build three new residential towers, for $103 million, the company announced on Monday. Located just behind the SLS Brickell in Miami’s financial center, the 2.8-acre site spans an entire block between S...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy