US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland topped 2,500 on Sunday, setting a new record, while the statewide positivity rate surpassed 26%, according to Department of Health data.
Updates to Maryland’s COVID-19 dashboard were paused for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. When reporting resumed Sunday, hospitalizations had risen by 146 on Dec. 31 and 96 on Jan. 1, bringing the total to 2,550.
The positivity rate rose to 26.09%, a 1.39% increase over the past 24 hours.
Deaths rose by 43 over the past two days, bringing the total to 11,632 people in Maryland who have died as a result of COVID-19...
