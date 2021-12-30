ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Crunch Chelsea Clash - Thiago, Minamino, Adrian Updates

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago
Despite the defeat at Leicester on Tuesday, the Liverpool players appeared to be be in positive spirits as they returned to training and we can bring you the photos from Thursday’s session.

The defeat at the King Power Stadium has left the Reds trailing leaders Manchester City by nine points with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s team will play at Arsenal on New Year’s Day before Liverpool play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with both teams desperate for the win.

The mood seemed good however as teammates Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were pictured together.

There were plenty of photos of the players working hard at The AXA Training Centre.

The Egyptian King looked happy as he was snapped smiling by the photographers.

There were also some fun and games with skipper Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly enjoying their training.

Adrian was pictured back in training after a calf injury but there were no photos of either Thiago or Takumi Minamino who both missed the Leicester game with muscle soreness.

There was also no sign of Alisson or Roberto Firmino in the photos but that doesn’t mean there is cause for concern necessarily.

Here are the rest of the photos from Thursday’s session at the AXA Training Centre.

Comments / 0

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Firmino Went' - Pundit On Possible Liverpool Striker Move To Aston Villa

Former Chelsea and Ireland player Tony Cascarino has suggested he would not be surprised if Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was to sign for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard spoke to the media on Friday and admitted he has taken time over the last week during the Covid-19 interrupted break to think about potential signings that could excite Villa fans.
LIVERPOOL, NY
LFCTransferRoom

