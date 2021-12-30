ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Wrestler Thunder Rosa Transformed Into X-23/Wolverine With Some Insanely Cool Ring Gear On DYNAMITE

By JoshWilding
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, TNT aired the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite and, if you're a pro wrestling fan, it was one heck of a show. Something we thought might be of interest to our superhero-loving audience here on ComicBookMovie.com is the ring gear donned by Thunder Rosa. Rosa...

Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Toni Storm
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
#Combat#Tnt#Aew Dynamite#Tbs
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler Breaks off Engagement

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star has called off his engagement to his long-time girlfriend. Over the weekend, Sammy Guevara announced that he has ended his engagement with Pam Nizio. Guevara popped the question to Nizio in August at an AEW show in Houston. "I know a lot of you...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

We’ve got a new show this week and this time it is based around a new year. I’m not sure how interesting that is for a full pay per view, but WWE has set things up around flimsier premises before. The good thing is the card looks pretty solid and we could be in for a nice event. That is assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreck anything at the last minute. Let’s get to it.
WWE
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Holiday Bash

Wednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Viewership Back Over 1 Million For Holiday Bash

Wednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Francis Ngannou wants boxing clause in next UFC deal as champion eyes Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said his next contract with the mixed martial arts promotion must include a clause that allows him to cross over into boxing.Ngannou, who knocked out Stipe Miocic last March to win the heavyweight title, has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC in recent months, though the organisation’s president Dana White said this week that he recently had a “good talk” with the French-Cameroonian.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the 35-year-old is already looking ahead to a potential boxing...
UFC
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite Moving To TBS

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, and talked about AEW Dynamite moving to TBS. The Dynamite TBS premiere will air this coming Wednesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill in the finals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., plus Jurassic Express vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros.
WWE

