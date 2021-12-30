ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Valley School Board must not tolerate bullying

The Central Valley School Board swore in new members Dec. 13. With outgoing President Debra Long’s 18 years of excellent leadership, learning continued in person during this continuing pandemic by following the science to maximize everyone’s health and safety. The Spokesman-Review called this district’s autumn “contentious” (Nov....

