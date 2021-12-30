EWU Board stands by athletics decision

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Athletics officials announced Tuesday that spectators are no longer allowed at indoor events at Stanford University this winter, including home games for the defending National Championship women’s basketball team, and must be socially distanced at outdoor events amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Under the new policy announced Tuesday, attendance at indoor athletic events will be restricted to the families of student-athletes, effective immediately. Meanwhile, spectators at outdoor events will be socially distanced and mask wearing is required. “Cardinal student-athletes are fortunate to experience tremendous support at our home events. However, after thorough consultation with...

STANFORD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO