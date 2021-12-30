EWU Board stands by athletics decision

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees is disappointed in the inaccuracies and mischaracterizations shared by Shawn Vestal in his column on Dec. 15, “EWU mulls raiding scholarship fund to pay sports debt.”. Our Board stands by its decision to have Eastern Washington University remain in Division I...
Former Eastern Washington University soccer coach Chad Bodnar is seeking no less than $5 million in damages from the school for alleged discrimination, he confirmed recently. The claim, filed last summer with the Washington State Human Rights Commission, alleges Bodnar faced discrimination because of his age and his “efforts to report sex discrimination pursuant to Title IX.”
The Big Sky Conference adjusted its scheduling policy on Tuesday to allow for its men’s and women’s basketball teams to reschedule games previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues. That’s good news for the Eastern Washington women’s team, which hasn’t played since Dec. 21, as its last two conference...
STANFORD (CBS SF) – Athletics officials announced Tuesday that spectators are no longer allowed at indoor events at Stanford University this winter, including home games for the defending National Championship women’s basketball team, and must be socially distanced at outdoor events amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.
Under the new policy announced Tuesday, attendance at indoor athletic events will be restricted to the families of student-athletes, effective immediately. Meanwhile, spectators at outdoor events will be socially distanced and mask wearing is required.
“Cardinal student-athletes are fortunate to experience tremendous support at our home events. However, after thorough consultation with...
Editor’s note: This press release was provided by the Pelham Union Free School District. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. The Board of Education will hold a regular business meeting at 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the...
With the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, colleges and universities across the country are making spring semester changes to keep the highly transmissible omicron variant away from campus. While some public health experts said omicron might result in fewer hospitalizations, especially in vaccinated people, the new variant is responsible for...
Old Dominion University’s spring semester will begin as planned and in-person, school officials announced Monday. Spring classes begin Jan. 8, according the the university’s calendar. Students, faculty and staff have until Feb. 10 get a COVID-19 booster and upload proof to the university’s Monarch Wellness Portal. The university’s announcement comes after Norfolk State and Hampton universities ...
After a letter that was sent to staff and parents from Burbank Unified School Superintendent Matt Hill on January 1 that stated the schools would reopen to students on Monday, January 3, the Burbank School Board called for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation. The meeting, which was held...
Comments / 0