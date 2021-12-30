Pakistan Sends Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

As acting president of the Afghan Midwives Association, Fahima Naziri is a sounding board and triage center for fellow midwives across the country. One told her how her hospital had to deliver the babies of five mothers with just one pair of gloves. Another described how they had to deliver several babies using the flashlights of their mobile phones due to a lack of stable electricity. Others have shared their worry over a lack of oxytocin to induce labor and control bleeding, oxygen, and other basic supplies such as masks, soap, and clean water. Still others have asked expectant fathers to scrounge for firewood to keep rooms warm as winter approaches. Record keeping over the last three months has been scanty, at best, but Naziri believes the rate of infant and maternal mortality in Afghanistan—already among the highest in the world—just keeps climbing.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO