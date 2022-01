McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) is up 0.7% to trade at fresh record high of $270 this morning, after the fast food giant earned an upgrade from Piper Sandler to "overweight" from "neutral," as well a price-target hike to $282 from $232. The analyst in question said the company should see continued outperformance in the sector, and that it is positioned to fulfill consumer demand for burgers and drive-thru experiences, despite recent cost pressures and operational challenges.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO