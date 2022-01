A new study has predicted the expansion of hurricanes and typhoons to the planet’s mid-latitude regions as a result of global heating, bringing extreme weather to more major cities including New York, Boston, Beijing and Tokyo.Cyclones are at the moment largely confined to the tropical regions to the north and south of the equator, but the new study led by Yale University and published in the journal Nature Geoscience on 29 December found they could migrate northward and southward in their respective hemispheres as the planet warms from anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.They wrote that 2020’s subtropical storm Alpha, the first...

13 HOURS AGO