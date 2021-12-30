ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Top 5 New Years Parties in Poughkeepsie

By Tigman
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've compiled a list of the Top 5 Places to Party in Poughkeepsie this New Year's Eve. If you are like me, you don't get out of Poughkeepsie much. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, I'm not quite sure, but on New Year's I definitely like to play...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Sub Shop Opening 4th Location, This One’s in Poughkeepsie

If you're anything like me and you love submarine sandwiches, I have amazing news for anyone in and around the Poughkeepsie area. It's official: Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to Poughkeepsie and to say I'm excited is an understatement. For the last year or so, anytime I've wanted to grab one of my favorite subs, I've had to drive all the way down to Fishkill or over to Newburgh to grab one. NOT ANYMORE!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular HV Brewing Company Closed Due to COVID Ahead of New Year’s Celebrations

It's been quite a year, we agree, and I don't think any of us expected 2021 to be ending in the fashion it is, with COVID numbers back on the rise, restrictions going back into place, and local businesses having to once again close their doors out of precaution. Though with new guidance for isolation and quarantine length now in effect, perhaps closures won't have to last all that long.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Munson’s Diner’s Next Chapter is a Success

Would you believe it if I told you that I visited a New York City diner in the Hudson Valley? You're probably wondering how that is possible. I love to explore new businesses, hiking trails and historical sites throughout the beautiful Hudson Valley. When I found out that this specific diner had reopened and was only in Liberty, New York, I had to check it out for myself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Look Out! Hudson Valley Man Jumps From Ambulance

Authorities were on the look out for an area man who jumped from an ambulance Wednesday afternoon, according to Mid Hudson News. But while some details are still a bit scarce, was this really a case of mistaken identity? Why did the 27-year-old Beacon man jump from the emergency vehicle in the first place?
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Donuts

This isn't something you expect to witness as you grab your cup of coffee on your way to work. Reportedly, it all started over a cup of "white hot chocolate". However, Hudson Valley News 12 says that things quickly spiraled out of control Monday at a local Dunkin' Donuts location. What could have caused a simple drink order to turn into violence?
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Bar#New Years Eve#Market St#Irish Pub#Steakhouse
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Poughkeepsie Comedy Club Relocates Again…Across Street

Laugh It Up Comedy Club has found yet another new location that they hope will be their permanent home. Daniel McRitchie opened up Laugh It Up Comedy at Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse in 2015 and had years of success bringing in some of comedy's biggest names. In 2020 when Covid hit, it unfortunately shut things down. Earlier this year, the exciting news was announced that Laugh It Up would be bringing comedy back to rt 9 Poughkeepsie, relocating to the old Banana's Comedy Club spot at 2170 South Rd. Banana's Comedy Club was legendary in the area, being known for the place where current Tonight Show host and Saugerties High School graduate Jimmy Fallon got his start. We were excited to see this spot revived and had high hopes for McRitchie and Laugh It up at the location. The club officially opened at the Holiday Inn on April 30 with a weekend of shows, but after just over 6 months due to issues with hotel management, McRitchie has moved his comedy club across the street to the beautiful new Hyatt Place Poughkeepsie at 2165 South Rd.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Music
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Stewart’s Shops Raise $2 Million With Holiday Match Program

The holiday season came and went in the Hudson Valley, but that doesn't mean we have to stop spreading cheer. If you live in the Hudson Valley (or anywhere in upstate NY) you're familiar with Stewart's Shops. Not only do they have some of the best local coffee (and snacks), they also play an important part in helping our local communities.
CHARITIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy