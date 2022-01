If you go solely off of the final scores, you’d probably look at the games as a crescendo. The game against Vegas was obviously the low point of the week, as the Kings struggled across the board in their first game back from holiday break. The team was much better on night two, correcting many of the issues that plagued them on Tuesday, skating to a 2-1 overtime victory on Thursday over Vancouver. That was followed by perhaps the flashiest win since Opening Night, featuring a goal 12 seconds in, two four-point nights and a 5-on-3 power-play goal. In terms of excitement, Saturday’s game had it, though it wasn’t the cleanest game the Kings have played this season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO