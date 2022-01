With the Cleveland Browns officially eliminated from playoff contention by AFC results on Sunday, the time has come to start looking ahead to the offseason. Two key pieces in the upcoming evaluation process for GM Andrew Berry are quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Much of how he tries to set the team up to rebound from a disappointing 2021 season will revolve around the decisions made regarding these veterans and their contracts.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO