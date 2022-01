Bryce Trum sat up in his twin-sized bed at 6:55 a.m. His day of classes at LSU was about to start at 7 a.m., and his classroom was only five feet away. But as he signed onto the Zoom meeting on his computer, his attention was immediately drawn to his guitar. Six strings on the acoustic guitar leaning up against his eggshell white walls was more enticing than listening to the voice coming through the Alienware laptop on his desk. The instrument created an easy distraction for Trum, and avoiding his online computer science class became second nature.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO