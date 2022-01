Scientists have made a “giant leap” in combatting resistance to antibiotics – which is considered to be the greatest threat to human health – through the use of supercomputers.Each year, about 700,000 people are estimated to die because of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and that number is expected to increase into the millions in coming years.Without effective antibiotics, a person’s life expectancy could drop by 20 years prompting scientists to develop new antibiotics that can fight disease quicker, before it is able to mutate.Now an international team of researchers, co-led by Dr Gerhard Koenig of the University of Portsmouth, are using computers...

5 HOURS AGO