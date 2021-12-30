Slog AM: It Snowed, New Year's Eve Is Canceled, and Relive 1988 With These Random Hot Guys

The Melvins recently had to cancel their December 30 & 31 dates of their North American tour which was supposed to take place in San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall. The Grunge veterans posted the cancellation on their Facebook page on December 28 and let fans know that refunds will be available through their respective purchase points. Fans will have other opportunities to see the Melvins live during Ministry’s U.S. tour taking place in Spring 2022. Ministry will be joined by the Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity. The tour will begin on March 6 in Baltimore, MD at the Baltimore Soundstage and thanks to additional dates, will end on April 7 in Oklahoma City, OK at the Diamond Ballroom. The tour will have stops at cities throughout the United States such as Boston, MA, Cleveland, OH, and San Francisco, CA. For fans who cannot get enough of the Melvins, back in October they released the final song of their acoustic collection Five Legged Dog. The song is a cover of The Rolling Stones’s Sway. Review’s rave about their rendition of the classic song with ultimateclassicrock.com stating, “Melvins managed to stay true to the original while still adding their own distinct twist on the classic track, turning “Sway” into a psychedelic and occasionally haunting piece. The track loses none of the original’s energy, despite the absence of electric guitar.”. Five Legged Dog was released in October and is an acoustic collection composed of acoustic versions of their classic songs as well as covers from various other artists. Other songs included in the album are Revolve and Pitfalls In Serving Warrants and covers such as Dale Crover’s Bad Move. Constantly looking to keep in contact with their fans and performing their favorite songs, the band hosted their own May Day! May Day! May Day! Livestream earlier this year.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO