ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

40 Judges Confirmed in 2021; Biden Nominates 2 More

omahadailyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge J. Michelle Childs listens during a nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Keep Mr. Biden’s nominations rolling

The Dec. 20 front-page article “Biden moves faster than Trump on court picks” was a valuable evaluation of President Biden’s concerted efforts to counter the detrimental effects of President Donald Trump’s appointment of many extremely conservative judges. Mr. Biden has realized much success by nominating and confirming 40 well-qualified, mainstream judges who are diverse in terms of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ideology and experience, which enabled him to tie Ronald Reagan’s appointments record for the initial year of a presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden nominates 2 appellate judges, including Supreme Court contender

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated two new federal appeals court judges, including a South Carolina judge seen by some as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, in South Carolina to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She would replace U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who in February announced plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

Biden re-ups nomination of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

WASHINGTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is still President Joe Biden's pick to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even after the Senate failed to confirm him last year. Biden renominated Gonzalez for the ICE director on Tuesday. His initial nomination, from April, expired earlier this week. Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
West Central Tribune

David Lat commentary: Biden’s flurry of nominations will bring generations of diversity to federal courts

Despite failures on other fronts, Trump appointed more than 200 judges, including three Supreme Court justices — who might soon vote to overrule Roe v. Wade, a long-standing goal of the conservative legal movement. With a Trump-like approval rating of 42%, President Biden finds himself in choppy waters. But on Dec. 18, Biden witnessed confirmation of his 40th federal judge — the highest number in a first year since President Ronald Reagan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

TAMPA — A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden’s requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida’s lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a “substantial likelihood” that...
FLORIDA STATE
Metro News

Biden signs bill to name federal courthouse after longtime judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Joe Biden has signed legislation naming the federal courthouse in Wheeling after a longtime judge. Judge Frederick Stamp Jr. served as a district judge for the Northern District of West Virginia from July 1990 to November 2006, when he gained senior status. He was the court’s chief judge from 1994 to 2001.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#District Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#Ap
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy