NHL Teams Will Regret Passing on Jesper Wallstedt

If there was any doubt – no matter how small – that Andrei Vasilevskiy was a product of a well-built team and good coaching, watching the Lightning allow 13 goals in two games is enough evidence that Vasilevskiy is rightfully the MVP of the team. (Never had Nikita Kucherov been more blunt, honest and also drunk when he said that). The Lightning have been a staple at the top of the league at a time when no one thought it was quite possible considering how much depth and talent they had lost over the past two seasons, especially in a season with so many surprises and interruptions. Brian Elliott returned to play on New Year’s Eve, but the Lightning are a vulnerable opponent when they don’t have Vasilevskiy, and fantasy managers should be much more willing to pick against them.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO