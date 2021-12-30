SH grad works for Cyclones.tv

Sara Yarger can’t remember exactly when she developed a passion for working with individuals with special needs, a thread woven throughout her life. Looking back, Sara recalls being designated to accompany another young girl to church on Sundays and befriending another child at daycare with special needs. Now a college graduate with a degree in Special Education from Bowling Green State University, Sara worked her way from Paraprofessional to Intervention Specialist at Ohio Virtual Academy.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO