Elvis Presley Movie Exiting Hulu in Just a Few Days

LOVE HARD (8/10) A modern and funny twist on dating drama and classic Christmas traditions. Available on Netflix, the main character Natalie Bauer is a journalist regularly documenting her dating life in a popular magazine. When she flies across the country to meet her new match on a dating app, life takes an unexpected turn. I found the humor entertaining and refreshing. It was modern and catered to most ages —13 and up—. The characters challenged outdated Christmas traditions and general stereotypes, giving it more of a purpose than just romantic comedy. My favorite part, and perhaps a new Christmas favorite, was the character’s rewritten version of the song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” For those who agree that the classics aren’t so perfectly innocent, I highly recommend this movie.
