ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Game Preview | Bills vs. Falcons | Week 17

the buffalo bills
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddy Glab breaks down the Week 17 matchup between the Bills and...

www.buffalobills.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Highmark Stadium#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Fox
FanSided

Five options the Atlanta Falcons have to replace Matt Ryan

If Matt Ryan doesn’t ask for or demand a trade he is the Atlanta Falcons quarterback next season. Despite rumors circulating around Ryan and the Steelers moving off of the veteran makes little sense for Atlanta before 2023. The dead cap hit for moving Ryan would be massive and...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Matt Ryan cost Falcons dearly with stupid taunting mistake

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the victim of bad luck and then a bad decision during Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Ryan was trying to engineer a comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Bills with the Falcons down 29-15. On 2nd and goal at the 7-yard line, Ryan kept the ball and made a run at the end zone. He appeared to make it, prompting the referees to signal touchdown, and Ryan responded by blatantly taunting Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 17 final score prediction

In Week 17, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to do their part in clinching a playoff spot by defeating the visiting Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have exceeded expectations in their first season under Arthur Smith, sitting at 7-8 entering Week 17. They are currently the nine seed of the NFC, just one game back from the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being just a game back, Atlanta has just a two percent chance to make the playoffs according to the New York Times.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons robbed of a touchdown late in Buffalo

The Atlanta Falcons were likely never going to beat the Buffalo Bills, let’s be honest here. They were overmatched and would need a huge game from Matt Ryan and their defense to have any hope of pulling off the upset in what ended as a 29-15 loss. Twice Buffalo...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy